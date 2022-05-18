AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,280,000 after acquiring an additional 381,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.59. 475,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

