Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Lowered to C$11.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.98. 107,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,684. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.10. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.69 and a twelve month high of C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$732.66 million and a PE ratio of -1,757.50.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

