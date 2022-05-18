Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%.
Shares of AYTU opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
AYTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.
