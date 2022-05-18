Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%.

Shares of AYTU opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AYTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 2,969.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

