B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 135,906 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 135,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,807,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,404.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,649 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,580,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $939,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

