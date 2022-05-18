B. Riley Weighs in on Cadiz Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cadiz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,505.64% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $95.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.12. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Winston H. Hickox purchased 44,410 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $94,149.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $85,007.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 2,857,142 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,006,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,102. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

