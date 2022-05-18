Baader Bank Reiterates €188.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €188.00 ($195.83) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($197.92) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €170.00 ($177.08).

ETR:WCH opened at €165.20 ($172.08) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 12-month high of €177.75 ($185.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €157.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €147.05.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

