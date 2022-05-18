Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

BLZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

NASDAQ:BLZE traded down 0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 6.04. 257,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 9.81. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 5.73 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

