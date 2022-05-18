BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £150.80 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($185.90).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 20 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.39) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($187.87).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.05), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($228,162.52).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 758 ($9.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 511.20 ($6.30) and a one year high of GBX 782.40 ($9.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 740.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 637.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.09) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.60) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.48) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 823 ($10.15).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

