BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.