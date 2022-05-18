BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 860 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.91) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

