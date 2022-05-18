Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 378,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE BCSF traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 10,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $941.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 62.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 729,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 429,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.