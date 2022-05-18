Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

