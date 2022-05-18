Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($0.99) to €1.00 ($1.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Banco Sabadell upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.78) to €0.90 ($0.94) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.75) to €0.75 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of BNDSY opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.96%.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

