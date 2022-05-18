Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($0.99) to €1.00 ($1.04) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Banco Sabadell raised their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.78) to €0.90 ($0.94) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.75) to €0.75 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

BNDSY stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

