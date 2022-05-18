Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 8,229,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,988.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBAJF. Scotiabank cut Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

