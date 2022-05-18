Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BLX opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $515.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

