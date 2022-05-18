Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

BLX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 86,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,841. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

