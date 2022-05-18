Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKHYY shares. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

