Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $95.37 and a one year high of $122.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.