Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.28 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$135.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$120.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$168.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.35.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

