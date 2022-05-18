Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

