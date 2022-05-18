Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.05 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion.

Shares of BNS opened at C$82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$91.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

