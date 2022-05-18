Barbara D. Lockwood Sells 3,489 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,639. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

