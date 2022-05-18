Barclays Boosts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 620

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 620 ($7.64) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.66) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 530 ($6.53).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 405.65 ($5.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 538.42 ($6.64).

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($618,052.76). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,990.24).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

