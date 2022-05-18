Barclays Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $147.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $257.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

ZS opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.72 and its 200-day moving average is $261.66. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $127.62 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 22.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

