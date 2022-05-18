Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $754.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.63) to GBX 834 ($10.28) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 780 ($9.62) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $22.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2569 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

