Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Downgraded by Baader Bank

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 2,300 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of CHF 2,350.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $$2,230.15 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,299.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,335.19. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,194.25 and a one year high of $2,600.00.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile (Get Rating)
