Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Downgraded by Baader Bank

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 2,300 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of CHF 2,350.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $$2,230.15 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,299.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,335.19. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,194.25 and a one year high of $2,600.00.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Barry Callebaut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.