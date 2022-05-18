Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) vs. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Baxter International and LeMaitre Vascular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 2 11 0 2.71 LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 2 0 2.67

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $91.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.53%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.32%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Baxter International.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 7.80% 21.59% 7.27% LeMaitre Vascular 17.09% 11.41% 9.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and LeMaitre Vascular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $12.78 billion 2.93 $1.28 billion $2.09 35.57 LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.47 $26.91 million $1.25 36.42

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than LeMaitre Vascular. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LeMaitre Vascular pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Baxter International pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LeMaitre Vascular pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Baxter International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Baxter International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

