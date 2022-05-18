BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBTVF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins lowered BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

OTCMKTS BBTVF traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. BBTV has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

