bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Up 23.1% in April

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

