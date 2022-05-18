Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($55.21) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, April 11th.

BC8 stock opened at €42.45 ($44.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €39.51 ($41.16) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($72.46). The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.23.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

