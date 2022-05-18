BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Update

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

