BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.90.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. Analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,731,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
