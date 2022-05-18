Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

