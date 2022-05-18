Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €194.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €194.00 ($202.08) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €146.70 ($152.81) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($121.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €147.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €159.49.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

