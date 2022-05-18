Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €324.00 Price Target

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €324.00 ($337.50) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($247.92) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($343.75) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($312.50) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($343.75) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday.

FRA:MUV2 opened at €229.00 ($238.54) on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 1-year high of €198.95 ($207.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €250.03.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

