Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

BGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

