Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Michael Zaitzeff Sells 1,274,279 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,781. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

