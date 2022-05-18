Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Shares of BERY opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

