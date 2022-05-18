Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.18.
Shares of BERY opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
