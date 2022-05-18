BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Up 30.1% in April

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.59) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($26.94) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,178.15.

BHP Group stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 3,212,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

