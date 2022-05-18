Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Shane O. Starr Sells 3,135 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGFV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

