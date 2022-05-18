BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Brokerages expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $40.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year sales of $181.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $185.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $233.52 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $258.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BBAI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

BBAI opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

