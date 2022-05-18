BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.