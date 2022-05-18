BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 944,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.