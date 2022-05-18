BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.06.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.90. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
