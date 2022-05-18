Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BILL opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.86.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

