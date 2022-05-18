Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 8,854 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,688,471.40.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $7,668,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
