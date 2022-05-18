Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

