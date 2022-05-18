Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.47). Biodesix reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biodesix.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biodesix by 363.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 20.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Biodesix during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

About Biodesix (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biodesix (BDSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.