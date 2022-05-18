Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bird Global stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,437,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

