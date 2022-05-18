Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BRDS opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

