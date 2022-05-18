Bitfarms’ (BITF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 188.07% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE BITF traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.43. 346,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,660. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of C$2.19 and a twelve month high of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market cap of C$489.04 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

