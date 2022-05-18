Bitfarms’ (BITF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 188.07% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE BITF traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.43. 346,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,660. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of C$2.19 and a twelve month high of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market cap of C$489.04 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56.
Bitfarms Company Profile (Get Rating)
